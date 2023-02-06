Name: Callie Heithoff
School: EPPJ
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Todd and Melissa Heithoff
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Making it to a district final last year and winning the holiday tournament
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Ashlynne because she always plays the best songs.