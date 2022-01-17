Name: Callie Heithoff
School: Elgin Public
Grade: Freshman
Sport: Basketball
Position (if applicable): Guard
Parents: Melissa and Todd Heithoff
What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?
The most important lesson basketball teaches me is to always hustle and communicate with your teammates.
What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?
Nurse
What is your favorite practice drill and why?
My favorite drill is 21 shooting because it helps us work on our form, but its also timed so you can’t overthink