Callie Heithoff

Name: Callie Heithoff 

School: Elgin Public 

Grade: Freshman 

Sport: Basketball 

Position (if applicable): Guard

Parents: Melissa and Todd Heithoff 

What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?

The most important lesson basketball teaches me is to always hustle and communicate with your teammates. 

What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?

Nurse 

What is your favorite practice drill and why?

My favorite drill is 21 shooting because it helps us work on our form, but its also timed so you can’t overthink 

