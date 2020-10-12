Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Cale Kinney in his player profile.
Name: Cale Kinney
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Maria and Josh Kinney
Position: Fullback/ Linebacker
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Brian Urlacher because he’s my favorite player.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listen to music with the boys.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Legend by the Score
What inspires you to play and do your best? Get better everyday.