Cale Kinney

Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Cale Kinney in his player profile.

Name: Cale Kinney

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Maria and Josh Kinney

Position: Fullback/ Linebacker

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?  Brian Urlacher because he’s my favorite player. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listen to music with the boys. 

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Legend by the Score

What inspires you to play and do your best? Get better everyday.

