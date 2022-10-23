Name: Brooklyn Meis
School: Pope John
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 9:37 pm
Grade: Junior
Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis
Position: Middle/Outside hitter
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Work hard and practice how you play because nothing is given
What is your favorite memory from your sport? In middle school, I went up to hit the ball and completely missed, then it came down and hit me in the head.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? I would pay off my debt and if I had any money left over I would save some and then buy a yacht