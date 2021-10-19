Name: Brooklyn Meis
School: Pope John
Grade: 10
Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis
Position: Outside hitter #10
What are your personal goals for the season? To become a stronger hitter and woking on jump serves
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Girls wiping out or getting hit by a ball in the face in practice.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My cousin Paige because she pushes me to play my hardest and she has a passion for volleyball herself.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Any rap song