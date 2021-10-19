Brooklyn Meis

Name: Brooklyn Meis

School: Pope John

Grade: 10

Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis

Position: Outside hitter #10

What are your personal goals for the season? To become a stronger hitter and woking on jump serves

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Girls wiping out or getting hit by a ball in the face in practice.

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My cousin Paige because she pushes me to play my hardest and she has a passion for volleyball herself.

What is your favorite song for warmups? Any rap song

