Get to know Wolfpack freshman Brooklyn Meis in her player profile.
Name: Brooklyn Meis
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis
Position: Setter and right side
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? The athlete that has influenced my playing style the most is Kenzie Maloney, because she always gave it her all and she was always super supportive of her teammates.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Our team’s pregame tradition is jamming out to music in the locker room.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Thunder by Imagine Dragons is what I want to describe my season because I want to play every game with lots of energy and to just have some fun.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Something my coach has taught me is “work hard all the time and compete everyday.”