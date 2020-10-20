Get to know Falcon sophomore Brooke Wilcox in her player profile.
Name: Brooke Wilcox
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Brian and Mary Wilcox
Position: Middle hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kathryn Plummer, she is an outstanding volleyball player.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Good music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility, I would use it to sneak around
What inspires you to play and do your best? I want to play in college