BROOKE

Get to know Falcon sophomore Brooke Wilcox in her player profile.

​Name: Brooke Wilcox

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Brian and Mary Wilcox

Position: Middle hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kathryn Plummer, she is an outstanding volleyball player. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Good music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility, I would use it to sneak around  

What inspires you to play and do your best? I want to play in college

