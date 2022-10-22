Name: Brooke Wilcox
Name: Brooke Wilcox
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Senior
Parents: Brian and Mary Wilcox
Position (if applicable): middle hitter
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? To let my mistakes go
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Beating Stuart in the conference semi-finals last season
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Build my dream house and donate what’s left to Elkhorn Valley to finally build a track.