Name: Brooke Wilcox
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Parents: Brian and Mary Wilcox
Position: Center
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Telling JJ I’m doing basketball my senior year after state basketball last spring as she’s crying.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? JJ Black because she gets hyped.