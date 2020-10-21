Get to know Warrior senior Brooke Frey in her player profile.
Name: Brooke Frey
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Brian and Leann Frey
Position: Opposite
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Trinity, because she is too good. What is not to like about her?
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming out to music on the bus or locker room before a game
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? If I had a superpower I would be able to fly, because then I could go anywhere I wanted in a faster amount of time
What inspires you to play and do your best? My parents, coaches and teammates