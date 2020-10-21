brooke

Get to know Warrior senior Brooke Frey in her player profile.

Name: Brooke Frey

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Senior

Parents: Brian and Leann Frey

Position: Opposite

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?  Trinity, because she is too good. What is not to like about her?

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming out to music on the bus or locker room before a game 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? If I had a superpower I would be able to fly, because then I could go anywhere I wanted in a faster amount of time

What inspires you to play and do your best? My parents, coaches and teammates

