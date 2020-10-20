Brock Kester

Get to know Warrior senior Brock Kester in his player profile.

Name: Brock Kester

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Senior

Parents: Kyle and Tabitha Kester

Position: Cornerback

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Ray Lewis 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Time travel, I would go to the future watch football games, come back and bet on them 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Teammates and coaches

