Get to know Warrior senior Brock Kester in his player profile.
Name: Brock Kester
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Kyle and Tabitha Kester
Position: Cornerback
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Ray Lewis
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Time travel, I would go to the future watch football games, come back and bet on them
What inspires you to play and do your best? Teammates and coaches