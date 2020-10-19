Get to know Warrior sophomore Brittany Olson in her player profile.
Name: Brittany Olson
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Steve and JoAnn Olson
Position: Defensive specialist
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, because she is a very good player
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility, so I can rob a bank, LOL, Jk
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family’s support