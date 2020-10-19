Brittany

Get to know Warrior sophomore Brittany Olson in her player profile.

Name: Brittany Olson

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Steve and JoAnn Olson

Position: Defensive specialist

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lexi Sun, because she is a very good player

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility, so I can rob a bank, LOL, Jk

What inspires you to play and do your best? My family’s support

 

0
0
0
0
0