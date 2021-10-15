Name: Brittany Olson
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Steve and JoAnn Olson
Position: Libero
What are your personal goals for the season? Have fun and become a better player
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Every-time I dove after a ball that I would need to jump for.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My sister because she always pushed me to think and believe I was good even if it wasn’t the truth. LOL!
What is your favorite song for warmups? Any throwback song