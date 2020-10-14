Get to know Wolfpack freshman Brian Heithoff in his player profile.
Name: Brian Heithoff
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Frseshman
Parents: Eric and Emily Heithoff
Position: Line, DT
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Aaron Donald because he is a monster on the field.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Just being on the field.
What super would you like to have and why? Jumping high.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Everyone in my family.