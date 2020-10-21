Brenna

Get to know Bobcat senior Brenna Wagner in her player profile.

Name: Brenna Wagner

School: Summerland

Grade: Senior

Parents: Page and Jeremy Wagner

Position: Outside 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan because he’s an inspiration and great player. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming out. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleport back in time to spend time with the family I have lost. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? My mom because she pushes me to do better and is always there for me.

