Get to know Bobcat senior Brenna Wagner in her player profile.
Name: Brenna Wagner
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Page and Jeremy Wagner
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Michael Jordan because he’s an inspiration and great player.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming out.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleport back in time to spend time with the family I have lost.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My mom because she pushes me to do better and is always there for me.