Brenna Martinsen

Name: Brenna Martinsen

School: Elgin Public

Grade: 10th

Parents: Chad & Jamie Martinsen

Position: Libero / #4

What are your personal goals for the season? To get 300 digs and to have a 90% serving average.

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Keyera getting a concussion

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My older sister because when I have questions or need help she always has the answers.

What is your favorite song for warmups? All of the lights, by Kanye West

