Name: Brenna Martinsen
School: Elgin Public
Grade: 10th
Parents: Chad & Jamie Martinsen
Position: Libero / #4
What are your personal goals for the season? To get 300 digs and to have a 90% serving average.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Keyera getting a concussion
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My older sister because when I have questions or need help she always has the answers.
What is your favorite song for warmups? All of the lights, by Kanye West