Name: Brendyn Ollendick
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A brisk wind. Intermittent snow or scattered snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Low -4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
A brisk wind. Intermittent snow or scattered snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Low -4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 10:30 pm
Name: Brendyn Ollendick
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jerome and Kathy Ollendick
Position (if applicable): PG
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Playing with my team and having supper at Coaches house.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Myself, I have the best music.