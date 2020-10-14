braedyn

Get to know Falcon senior Braedyn Ollendick in his player profile.

Name: Braedyn Ollendick

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Senior

Parents: Jerome and Kathy Ollendick

Position: QB, MLB

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? James Harden because his beard and stepback

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music in the locker room with the bois

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, so I could beat Tyreek Hill in a race

What inspires you to play and do your best? My team

 

0
0
0
0
0