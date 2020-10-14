Get to know Falcon senior Braedyn Ollendick in his player profile.
Name: Braedyn Ollendick
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jerome and Kathy Ollendick
Position: QB, MLB
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? James Harden because his beard and stepback
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music in the locker room with the bois
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, so I could beat Tyreek Hill in a race
What inspires you to play and do your best? My team