Name: Natalie Stallbaum
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Kent and Elaine Stallbaum
Position: Post
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Sidney Stallbaum. I like how she is always determined and ready to play. She’s always ready for a challenge.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Having fun with the team and playing our hardest.
Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Avery Cheatum
Who inspires you to play and do your best? Man Diller (AKA Dan Miller) because he is always there to hype me up and give me tips on how to be better.