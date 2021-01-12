Name: Emily Nordby
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Ed and Mary Jo Nordby
Position: Guard
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Troy Bolten because he is an absolute stud
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Bus rides with teammates will always be my favorite
Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Avery Cheatum plays absolute bangers
Who inspires you to play and do your best? My parents are a huge inspiration to me, they taught me to work my hardest