Emily
​Name: Emily Nordby

 

School: Summerland

 

Grade: Junior

 

Parents: Ed and Mary Jo Nordby

 

Position: Guard

 

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like about them? Troy Bolten because he is an absolute stud

 

What is your favorite memory from your sport? Bus rides with teammates will always be my favorite

 

Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? Avery Cheatum plays absolute bangers

 

Who inspires you to play and do your best? My parents are a huge inspiration to me, they taught me to work my hardest

