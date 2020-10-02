Get to know Wolfpack freshman Blake Henn in his player profile.
Name: Blake Henn
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Mary and Stacy Henn
Position: Defensive End/ Tight End
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? The player that influenced me the most is J. J. Watt because he flies around and makes plays. He also plays through injuries and never gives up.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming out with the boys in the locker room before we take the field.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? “The Boys of Fall” by Kenny Chesney because it tells the story of football and how it’s good to be back on the field with your teammates.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Coach has taught me to never quit and when he says sprint the 10 yards don’t go 7 or 8 you sprint the full 10.