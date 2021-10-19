Name: Blake Henn
School: Elgin Public/Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Marty and Stacy Henn
Position: Tight End & Defensive End
What are your personal goals for the season? To score 10 receiving touchdowns & lead the team in receiving yards.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? This year coach Becker had us push the sled and I didn’t think we were going to be able to push it but we did. Then he even climbed on and we still pushed it!
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My dad has always been there for me and he is always making sure I am working hard.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Grove Street Party - always gets us going in the locker room before we take the field.