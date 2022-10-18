School: Elgin Public/Pope John
Parents: Marty and Stacy Henn
Position (if applicable): Tight end, defensive end
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Take the season day by day and don’t look ahead to the big picture
What is your favorite memory from your sport? First day of full pads
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Buy some land for deer hunting because I love hunting. I would also buy a new pickup, because why not?