Get to know Falcon senior Ben Wilcox in his player profile.
Name: Ben Wilco
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Parents: Brian and Mary Wilcox
Position: Wide receiver, linebackerWho is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Joe Burrow, he works hard and never gives up
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music with the team before the game
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I don’t need one
What inspires you to play and do your best? Winning inspires me to do my best