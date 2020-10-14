ben

Get to know Falcon senior Ben Wilcox in his player profile.

Name: Ben Wilco

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Senior

Parents: Brian and Mary Wilcox

Position: Wide receiver, linebackerWho is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Joe Burrow, he works hard and never gives up

 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music with the team before the game

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I don’t need one

What inspires you to play and do your best? Winning inspires me to do my best

