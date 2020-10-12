Baylee

Get to know Wolfpack freshman Baylee Busteed in her player profile.

Name: Baylee Busteed

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Casey and Steve Busteed

Position: Setter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?  Kelly Hunter

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Jamming to music in the locker room. 

What song do you want to describe your season and why? “Whatever it Takes” by Imagine Dragons, we’re willing to do whatever to be successful. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Always push yourself to become a better athlete each day. 

 

