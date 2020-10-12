Get to know Wolfpack freshman Baylee Busteed in her player profile.
Name: Baylee Busteed
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Casey and Steve Busteed
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kelly Hunter
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Jamming to music in the locker room.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? “Whatever it Takes” by Imagine Dragons, we’re willing to do whatever to be successful.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Always push yourself to become a better athlete each day.