Get to know Falcon freshman Bailey Kiehl in her player profile.
Name: Bailey Kiehl
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Penny and Bill Kiehl
Position: Outside hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Simone Biles, because she sets her goals and does not stop till its accomplished.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Positive thinking, music.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility.
What inspires you to play and do your best? To not give up and try my hardest.