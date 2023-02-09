Name: Bailey Ahlers
School: Summerland
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Andy and Amy Ahlers
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? All the times that Ava shoots her free throws
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Ella because she has the same taste in music as me.