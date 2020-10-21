Get to know Bobcat senior Avery Cheatum in her player profile.
Name: Avery Cheatum
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Dana and Rachael Cheatum
Position: Libero
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzie Maloney because of her enthusiasm and hustle.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music and interacting with my teammates.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleport so it would be quick to get places.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family