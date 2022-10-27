Name: Austin Rudolf
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jennifer and Chad Breuer, Will and Sam Rudolf
Position: Center, nose guard
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Pushing yourself leads to more success.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Leading in sacks in three divisions for awhile.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Pay off all my family’s debt to see them more happy, and buy a ranch in Wyoming with plenty of hunting land and a giant log cabin house.