Austin

Get to know Warrior sophomore Austin Rudolf in his player profile.

Name: Austin Rudolf

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Jennifer Breuer and Will Rudolf

Position: Guard/Linebacker

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jordan Burroughs, never quits

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Being by myself, listening to music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Strength, to lift heavy things 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Just wanting to be the best at something or be as close as I can to the best

 

