Get to know Warrior sophomore Austin Rudolf in his player profile.
Name: Austin Rudolf
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Jennifer Breuer and Will Rudolf
Position: Guard/Linebacker
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jordan Burroughs, never quits
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Being by myself, listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Strength, to lift heavy things
What inspires you to play and do your best? Just wanting to be the best at something or be as close as I can to the best