Name: Austin Hinkle
School: EPPJ
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of freezing fog. Low 18F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of freezing fog. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 11:09 pm
Name: Austin Hinkle
School: EPPJ
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Luke and Jessica Hinkle
Weight Class: 120
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Trying to do the Grammy
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Adam because he plays bops in practice