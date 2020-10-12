austin

Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Austin Good in his player profile.

Name: Austin Good

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Tim and Patti Good

Position: QB/ RB

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Patrick Mahomes 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jam out with da boys

What song do you want to describe your season and why? Bounce Back because if we lose we will bounce back with the dub 

What inspires you to play and do your best? To never give up

0
0
0
0
0