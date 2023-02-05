Name: Austin Good
School: EPPJ
Grade: Senior
Parents: Tim Good and Patti Good
Position: Point Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Dumping ice on Corbin at State
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Liam I asked him and he said he wasn’t bad