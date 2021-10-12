Name: Aubrey Parker
School: Summerland Public Schools
Grade: 9th Grade
Parents: Daniel and Nicole Parker
What are your personal goals for the season? I would like to place in the top five runners at a meet.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? The CRAZIEST thing so far is that I am still alive to write this.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My coaches have been very helpful and supportive.
What is your favorite song for warmups? I don’t listen to music for sports. :)