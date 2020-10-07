AubreyDexter
Get to know Falcon freshman Aubrey Dexter in her player profile.

Name: Aubrey Dexter

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Anne Dexter and Aaron Menke

Position: Middle

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nebraska volleyball team because it teaches me how to get better

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Being in a good mood 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fly, to get places faster

What inspires you to play and do your best? The team

