Get to know Falcon freshman Aubrey Dexter in her player profile.
Name: Aubrey Dexter
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Anne Dexter and Aaron Menke
Position: Middle
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nebraska volleyball team because it teaches me how to get better
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Being in a good mood
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fly, to get places faster
What inspires you to play and do your best? The team