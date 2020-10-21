Get to know Wolfpack senior Ashtyn Meis in her player profile.
Name: Ashtyn Meis
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis
Position: Outside Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jordan Larson because she is an amazing hitter for the US team.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? To start pregame we usually play a game of ball tag which is always fun to start practice.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Game Time by Flo Rida because we are always ready for games.
What inspires you to play and do your best? “You win as a team and lose as a team. No matter what happens, you are a team”