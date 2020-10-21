Ashtyn

Get to know Wolfpack senior Ashtyn Meis in her player profile.

Name: Ashtyn Meis

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Senior

Parents: Eric and Brenda Meis

Position: Outside Hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jordan Larson because she is an amazing hitter for the US team.

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? To start pregame we usually play a game of ball tag which is always fun to start practice. 

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Game Time by Flo Rida because we are always ready for games. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? “You win as a team and lose as a team. No matter what happens, you are a team”

