Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Our Newspapers:
Sunny. High 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 12:19 pm
Name: Kellyn Ollendick
Beloved mother and wife, Marlene A. Scholl, 82, of Elgin, NE passed away after a brief illness on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Name: Ashton Novotny
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Megan Novotny and Shane Novotny
Position (if applicable): WR, safety
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? A house