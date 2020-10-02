Get to know Warrior junior Ashton Higgins in his player profile.
Name: Ashton Higgins
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Brad and Jenny Higgins
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Cole Belitz, he is an animal
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Stretching, getting ready to burn up the course.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Flying, to go fast place to place
What inspires you to play and do your best? To work for state and the team