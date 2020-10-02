Ashton Higgins

Get to know Warrior junior Ashton Higgins in his player profile.

Name: Ashton Higgins

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Junior

Parents: Brad and Jenny Higgins

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Cole Belitz, he is an animal

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Stretching, getting ready to burn up the course. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Flying, to go fast place to place

What inspires you to play and do your best? To work for state and the team

