Get to know Wolfpack freshman Ashlynne Charf in her player profile.
Name: Ashlynne Charf
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Danelle Charf and Stacy Charf
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lauren Stivrins, because she is all around a good player and her aggressiveness up at the net pushes me to hopefully be that good some day.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Ball tag
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Don’t Stop Believing because even when times are tough in practices and games, we will always push through and not give up on ourselves.
What inspires you to play and do your best? To keep pushing through no matter how tired you are because you never know when it will be the 5th set.