Name: Ashley Pischel
School: Summerland
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 3:16 pm
Grade: Senior
Parents: Maureen and Robert Pischel
Position: Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? The team winning free ice cream from the shoot off competition in Pierce over the summer.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Coach Appleby because of his practice playlist.