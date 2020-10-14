Get to know Bobcat Junior Anthony Ferris in his player profile.
Name: Anthony Ferris
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jim Ferris and Misty Bennett
Position: Safety
What athlete has influenced your playing style the most? My coaches because they tell me what to do.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Stretching.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Stronger- Kanye West. Show we are strong and better as a team.
What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you? It’s better to work as a team.