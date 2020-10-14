Ferris

Get to know Bobcat Junior Anthony Ferris in his player profile.

Name: Anthony Ferris

School: Summerland

Grade: Junior

Parents: Jim Ferris and Misty Bennett

Position: Safety 

What athlete has influenced your playing style the most? My coaches because they tell me what to do. 

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Stretching.

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Stronger- Kanye West. Show we are strong and better as a team. 

What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you? It’s better to work as a team.

 

