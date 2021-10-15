Anthony Borgelt

Name: Anthony Borgelt 

School: Elkhorn Valley High School 

Grade: Freshman 

Parents: Casey and Jeff Borgelt 

Position: Guard 

What are your personal goals for the season? To learn more plays 

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? This was actually during 5 on 5. We had two people collide head to arm and it looked painful. 

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Coach Black because he’s been really supportive and keeping me in line. 

What is your favorite song for warmups? Red Kingdom by Tech Nin

0
0
0
0
0