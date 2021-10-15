Name: Anthony Borgelt
School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Casey and Jeff Borgelt
Position: Guard
What are your personal goals for the season? To learn more plays
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? This was actually during 5 on 5. We had two people collide head to arm and it looked painful.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Coach Black because he’s been really supportive and keeping me in line.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Red Kingdom by Tech Nin