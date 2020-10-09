Get to know Falcon freshman Anneka Furstenau in her player profile.
Name: Anneka Furstenau
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Chad and Liz Furstenau
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jordan Binnington because he is a huge inspiration. He plays hard and achieves the unthinkable.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Friends and music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Read minds so I would be able to know what people are thinking and know where to cover in serve receive and hitting coverage
What inspires you to play and do your best? My coaches and teammates