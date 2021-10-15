Name: Aneesa Halsey
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: 12th
Parents: Amy & Shayne Halsey
Position: Outside
What are your personal goals for the season? Become a better athlete, become more confident, create bonds with team.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Bria diving into the wall, Kenzie hitting Larissa in the face, Alisha screaming very loudly after injuring herself or Mrs. Vaughn not making us condition.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My aunt Sara because she is always there to support me & guide me. She is 100% honest with the feedback she gives me, which is what I want. She makes me a better player.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Can’t Hold Us - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis