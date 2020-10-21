Get to know Falcon junior Aneesa Halsey in her player profile.
Name: Aneesa Halsey
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Shayne and Amy Halsey
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Stephen Curry because he is very devoted and passionate about what he does and he’s cool
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music and dancing.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To read someone’s mind so I could know what they are thinking about me
What inspires you to play and do your best? My parents/family, my friends