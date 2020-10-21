Aneesa

Get to know Falcon junior Aneesa Halsey in her player profile.

​Name: Aneesa Halsey

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Junior

Parents: Shayne and Amy Halsey

Position: Outside

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Stephen Curry because he is very devoted and passionate about what he does and he’s cool 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music and dancing. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To read someone’s mind so I could know what they are thinking about me  

What inspires you to play and do your best? My parents/family, my friends

