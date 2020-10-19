Andrew

Get to know Warrior senior Andrew Jacobsen in his player profile.

Name: Andrew Jacobsen

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Senior

Parents: Dave and Traci Jacobsen

Position: OL/DL

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Ricky Bobby, because he's the best NASCAR driver of all time 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, so that I wouldn’t be on the line anymore 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Coach Beacom

0
0
0
0
0