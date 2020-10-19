Get to know Warrior senior Andrew Jacobsen in his player profile.
Name: Andrew Jacobsen
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Dave and Traci Jacobsen
Position: OL/DL
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Ricky Bobby, because he's the best NASCAR driver of all time
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super speed, so that I wouldn’t be on the line anymore
What inspires you to play and do your best? Coach Beacom