Get to know Wolfpack senior Alyssa Burenheide in her player profile.
Name: Alyssa Burenheide
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Julie and Gary Schiltmeyer; Lee and Chanda Burenheide
Position: Middle/ Outside Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?
The athlete that has influenced my playing style the most is Jazz Sweet because she is a great player and by watching her I can learn how to better myself.
What is your pregame tradition? My pregame tradition would be listening to music either by myself or with my team. Praying as a team before we play.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? The song I want to describe my season would be High Hopes because I have high expectations for our team.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Something my coach has taught me that will stick with me would be no matter what I’m doing I always need to get after it.