Get to know Wolfpack senior Ally Selting in her player profile.
Name: Ally Selting
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Lynn and Amy Selting
Position: Defensive Specialist
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? My sister has influenced my style the most because she taught me how to play when I was younger.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? My pregame tradition is to jam out to pregame music with my team.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? New Blood. I believe this because we have a younger team this year.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Something my coach has taught me is that family is the most important thing.