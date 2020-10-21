Get to know Falcon junior Alisha Larsen in her player profile.
Name: Alisha Larsen
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jerad Larsen and Tiffany Pruitt
Position: Setter, Rightside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Brooke Wilcox, she works so hard and she is talented. I swear it comes naturally to her.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Laughing and joking around with the girls.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Probably super strength. I would use it to get kills in a game (LOL)
What inspires you to play and do your best? I love the excitement and adrenaline rush.