Alisha

Get to know Falcon junior Alisha Larsen in her player profile.

Name: Alisha Larsen

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Junior

Parents: Jerad Larsen and Tiffany Pruitt

Position: Setter, Rightside

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Brooke Wilcox, she works so hard and she is talented. I swear it comes naturally to her. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Laughing and joking around with the girls. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Probably super strength. I would use it to get kills in a game (LOL) 

What inspires you to play and do your best? I love the excitement and adrenaline rush.

