Name: Alex Thiele
School: Summerland
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Alex Thiele
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jim and Leenda Thiele
Weight Class: 120
What is your favorite memory from this sport? My favorite memories are when someone on our team gets an awesome upset against a really tough opponent.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? I would hire Jesse because he has got a good taste in music.